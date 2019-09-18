Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position Upped by Regis Management Co Llc; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 325,328 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 81,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 62,287 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 144,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 780,075 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 349,715 shares to 595,627 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 233,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $115.14 million for 42.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity.