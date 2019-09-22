Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position Maintained by Sterling Capital Management Llc; Sns Financial Group Increased Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $409,169; Share Value Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, up from 2,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 115.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 4,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 8,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, up from 3,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 841,105 shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 97,053 shares to 382,774 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,235 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv reported 384,469 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs owns 3,175 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 13,467 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 677,938 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 692,979 shares. 116,516 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,725 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.26% or 437,700 shares. Northstar Grp Inc holds 1.47% or 17,631 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 1.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 33,665 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 10,601 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 28,392 shares. Cleararc reported 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gould Asset Limited Ca invested in 0.27% or 3,840 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 64,555 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 56,360 shares to 23,445 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 80,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,998 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Capital Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 1.03% or 670,077 shares. Northern reported 0.01% stake. Firsthand Inc owns 55,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 3,481 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Limited. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 153,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coatue Mgmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 229,630 shares. 438,915 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 0.03% or 197,511 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 33,367 shares. Ranger Invest LP reported 29 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 2,124 are held by Symphony Asset Lc.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

