Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position Increased by Brown Capital Management Llc; Deccan Value Investors LP Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 731,922 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 431,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 3.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378.19M, up from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 497,827 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Society Insurance Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CRWD, DOCU, GWRE and WORK among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,180 shares to 64,164 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 15,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,836 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services owns 932 shares. 2,200 are owned by Halsey Associate Ct. Eaton Vance Management has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). North Star Investment Corporation reported 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regis Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 50,517 shares. Bell Fincl Bank reported 4,953 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1,563 shares. Tygh Management has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 568,494 were reported by Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company. Brinker Cap invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Weitz holds 190,400 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has 15,760 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 595,711 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 372,900 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $73.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.