Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position Has Boosted by Global Endowment Management Lp; Central Secs Com (CET) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 619.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 447,966 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 3,792 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 36,716 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 4,000 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 24,970 shares. Jbf holds 0.13% or 25,000 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 0.08% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 1607 Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 357,501 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 21,797 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 63,192 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 38,925 shares. Diversified Tru Commerce stated it has 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Citigroup Inc stated it has 23 shares. Ent Financial Services invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Geode Llc has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Colonial holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 29,342 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,200 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,680 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).