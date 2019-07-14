Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Value Rose While Regis Management Co Cut by $1.11 Million Its Stake; As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed by $21.94 Million Its Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 192,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.82M, down from 593,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 486,042 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.14% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 341,539 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Lp stated it has 3.88% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 899,049 shares. 17,577 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Ltd. 2,000 are owned by Hgk Asset Management. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.03% or 12,267 shares in its portfolio. 118,161 were accumulated by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability. Kistler owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 31,856 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg owns 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 364,348 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 0.02% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 230,813 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 8,000 are owned by Westport Asset Management Inc.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares to 346,909 shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,300 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97M for 7.51 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Llc reported 1.71% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 5,828 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Jefferies Gru Lc reported 2,846 shares. Amp Investors invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 13,297 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 644,507 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 932 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested in 4,413 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 296,599 shares. North Star Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 7,500 shares. Natixis reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shell Asset Management Company reported 9,557 shares. 2,579 were reported by Walleye Trading Lc. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.92% or 485,229 shares.

