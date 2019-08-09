Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding Maintained by Lateef Investment Management Lp; Timber Hill Raised Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $98.47. About 479,129 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 1.21M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 80,048 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Webster Bancshares N A reported 4,800 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 280,087 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 3,831 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 67,505 shares. Cwm Llc holds 1,270 shares. Alpine Global Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 11,981 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 623,720 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset invested in 0% or 95,803 shares. Macquarie reported 0% stake. Muzinich And Commerce has 2.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 3.79 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs accumulated 11,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital’s Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections) – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Reports December 2018 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation: Is The Dividend Safe? – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital: Upcoming Credit Issues And 11%+ Yielding Replacement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Dentists Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Data Management and Analytics – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.