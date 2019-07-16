Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding Held by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Rose While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $100.69. About 312,028 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 15,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 203,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 218,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 293,711 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amica Mutual Insurance Company Moves Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Western National Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Transform Core Operations and Digital Engagement – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Achieves Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) Compliance and is Named a Visa Third-Party Agent – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $261.88 million for 11.46 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Raymond James earnings double from a year ago – MarketWatch” on January 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veteran Raymond James CFO to retire after 32 years in post – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial reelects 12 to board of directors – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IEF And Bonds: Rate Cut A Done Deal In July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

