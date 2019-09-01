Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding Boosted by Lateef Investment Management Lp; Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Upped Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 93.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 47,920 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 447,966 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests accumulated 173,833 shares. Diversified owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,255 shares. 541,224 were reported by Loomis Sayles Lp. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 18,369 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Llc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 36,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 128,326 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,148 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,429 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 30,100 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 8,559 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 3,748 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 8 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 26,161 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,557 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.04% or 153,323 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 115,803 shares to 1,931 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,598 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).