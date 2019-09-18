Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding; Brinker Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $347,311

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 1,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,886 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76M, up from 103,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $222.06. About 18.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 39,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.99 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 441,441 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 184,489 shares to 543,287 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 67,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 141,015 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Firsthand Capital Management has 2.15% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Missouri-based Company National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). St James Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 139,904 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability reported 128,785 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 46,834 shares. Connable Office accumulated 4,058 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 2.09M are owned by Stockbridge Prns Lc. 528,341 were reported by Frontier Communications Ltd Co. Artisan Prns Partnership reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ranger Investment Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 16,940 are held by Glynn Capital Mngmt Lc.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why DocuSign, Endo International, and Guidewire Software Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Appoints Margie Dillon, Mike Keller, and Cathy Lego as Board Members – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nottingham Advsrs invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Snow Cap Management LP invested in 3.04% or 233,846 shares. Regis Co reported 0% stake. Nadler Gp Incorporated stated it has 47,429 shares. Corsair Capital Management Limited Partnership has 6,151 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 18,764 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 38,969 shares or 4.8% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il invested in 171,387 shares. 179,920 were accumulated by Investment Counsel. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 41,000 shares. Cambridge Fin Gp stated it has 33,920 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1,098 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Com stated it has 183,692 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 845,160 shares.