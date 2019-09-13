Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Stockbridge Partners Lowered Its Stake by $24.40 Million; Monetary Management Group Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Valuation Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, down from 39,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.23M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 241,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.05M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.95. About 446,328 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 451,166 shares. Synovus Fin accumulated 57 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 409,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Lc accumulated 4 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). King Luther reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Michigan-based Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Da Davidson And Company stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Rech Glob holds 0.03% or 807,313 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 4,058 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 411,466 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35M shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $300.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,817 were reported by Parsec Management. 39,667 were accumulated by First Fincl Bank. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 1.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zeke Cap Limited Liability Com owns 20,277 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru owns 15,456 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.77% stake. Kdi Cap Ptnrs Lc has 4.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 192,065 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Haverford Tru owns 85,280 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0.83% or 16.88M shares. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.28% or 3,257 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,960 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).