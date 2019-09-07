Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Raised Its Stake by $17.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Senator Investment Group LP Has Boosted D R Horton (DHI) Position by $6.15 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.95 million shares traded or 658.88% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares to 363,000 shares, valued at $102.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Liability reported 4,940 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 682,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 67,694 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 49,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 65,115 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3 shares. Axa reported 31,354 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 14,304 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 21,545 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 34,957 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Valley National Advisers holds 1,190 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 3,109 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Commerce Ltd Com invested in 0.3% or 431,415 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital reported 15,996 shares. Clough Cap LP holds 79,800 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated holds 0.1% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 2,846 shares. 625,786 are held by Brown Advisory. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Df Dent And Com invested in 0.14% or 72,579 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 8,559 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 3,935 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd owns 48,148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp, New York-based fund reported 69,714 shares.