Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Lowered Holding by $1.11 Million; Grs Advisors Holding in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 465,624 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 93.26 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And invested in 2,429 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Virginia-based Sands Mgmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mirae Asset Glob has 357,885 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 644,507 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.15% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 499,113 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). World Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,680 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 52,439 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155,902 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 829,644 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 5,868 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 15,248 shares. Stockbridge Prtn Llc accumulated 8.35% or 2.33 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.93 million for 23.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.