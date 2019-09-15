Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Increased Its Holding by $759,823 as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 28,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 166,203 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 138,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shift Technology Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Software Announces Alchemy Technology Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Appoints Margie Dillon, Mike Keller, and Cathy Lego as Board Members – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.03 million shares. Shannon River Fund Llc stated it has 7.27% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). King Luther Management Corp has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The North Carolina-based Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.04% or 155,992 shares. Jag Capital Ltd holds 11,030 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp reported 17,552 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meritage Lp holds 1.99% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 1.12M shares. Sandhill Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.74% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Frontier Cap Limited Liability holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 528,341 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 253 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 1.03% or 670,077 shares in its portfolio.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,225 shares to 30,386 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,065 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).