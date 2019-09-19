Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Has Raised Its Stake by $759,823; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stock Value Rose While Roumell Asset Management Lowered Stake by $1.99 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 6,031 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 45,567 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Inc invested in 257,796 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 30,693 shares. 34,444 are held by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 120,326 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 39,983 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 399,051 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 7,606 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). California State Teachers Retirement reported 67,035 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 11,270 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 1,312 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 249,095 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 20,254 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 2.14M shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares to 603,659 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 96,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 932 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,118 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 255,713 were reported by Lateef Management Lp. Earnest Ltd owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bares Cap Management Inc owns 312,601 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 2,355 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 17,008 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,974 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc has 0.5% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 4,942 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Whittier Co owns 27,281 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc holds 409,742 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity.