Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Declined; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Holding

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 179,501 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 2.57M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Donaldson Cap Management Llc, Indiana-based fund reported 8,021 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 24,560 shares. Focused Wealth owns 1,530 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 0% or 534 shares. Forte Capital Llc Adv reported 0.41% stake. Sei Investments holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 319,997 shares. 1.26 million are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking. City Hldgs Comm stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 251,798 shares. 2,050 are owned by Orrstown Financial Svcs. Rech & Mgmt invested in 2,471 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd invested 1.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Blackrock Inc reported 68.56M shares. 8,263 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De reported 892,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 155,902 are owned by Jackson Square Prtn Ltd. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James Associate owns 148,790 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Asset Mgmt One holds 3,016 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp accumulated 17,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Res holds 0.1% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 0.02% or 658 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 20,009 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wasatch holds 1.06% or 1.01M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 347 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 2,429 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 86.53 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.