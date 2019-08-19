Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Increased Stake; Guggenheim Capital Lifted Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $322,048

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 98,090 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 93,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 1.08M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 217,682 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 4,436 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 121,450 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation reported 3.75% stake. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 26,558 shares. Moreover, First Personal Finance has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 562 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 90,101 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cim Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 8,720 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 119,859 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Everence Cap accumulated 8,032 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,684 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 1.64% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 4,020 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bares Cap stated it has 4.46 million shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17,756 shares to 556,086 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,358 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 193,818 shares to 919,164 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,180 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.