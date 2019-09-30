Guidewire Software Com (GWRE) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.08 Million; Hikari Power LTD Position in United Technologies (UTX) Lowered by $11.88 Million as Shares Declined

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc Com (GWRE) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 10,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 28,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 39,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 1.41 million shares traded or 108.68% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 85.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 91,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 106,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Is a Buy Despite the Markopolos Report – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 19,900 shares to 41,450 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 18,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hearsay Systems Adds Insurance Cloud Veteran Alex Falls to Lead Global Product Management – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beazley Selects Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics for Enhanced Risk Modeling – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

