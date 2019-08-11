Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) Is At $24.35 Formed Wedge; HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS (HMNY) SI Increased By 6.99%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) formed wedge up with $26.54 target or 9.00% above today’s $24.35 share price. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has $424.12 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 58,141 shares traded or 36.53% up from the average. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC (OTCMKTS:HMNY) had an increase of 6.99% in short interest. HMNY’s SI was 341,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.99% from 319,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.002 lastly. It is up 99.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNY News: 18/04/2018 – Helios and Matheson Analytics Hasn’t Set Size or Terms of Potential Offering; 08/05/2018 – HELIOS & MATHESON HAD ABOUT $15.5M AVAILABLE CASH AT APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – HELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS 1Q REV. $49.4M, EST. $57.1M; 15/03/2018 – Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Announces Plans to Spin-Off Zone Technologies Inc. to Become a Separate Public Company; 25/04/2018 – MOVIEPASS VENTURES SAYS ACQUIRED AN EQUITY STAKE IN MOTION PICTURE GOTTI; 17/04/2018 – HELIOS & MATHESON: AUDITORS EXPRESSED DOUBT ABOUT GOING CONCERN; 30/05/2018 – Helios and Matheson Analytics Launches Moviepass Films™ and Agrees to Acquire Emmett Furla Oasis Films; 03/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS – REQUIRED ADDITIONAL TIME TO WORK INTERNALLY WITH ITS STAFF, EXTERNALLY WITH ITS AUDITORS TO FINALIZE ANNUAL REPORT; 03/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC – FY 2017 NET LOSS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $153 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HELIOS & MATHESON HAD ABOUT $27.9M ON DEPOSIT AS OF APRIL 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.13 million shares or 5.81% less from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 2,500 shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Lc. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 9,900 shares. Whittier Trust Co, California-based fund reported 41,740 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 481,840 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) for 58,054 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Financial Mgmt Professionals stated it has 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.01% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 9,012 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 3,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.00 million. The Company’s services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications.

