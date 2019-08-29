Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Cut Its Holding by $479,424 as Share Value Were Volatile; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Davidson D A & Company Lowered Holding by $2.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 21,792 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,865 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110,000, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 55,580 shares traded or 20.17% up from the average. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 19,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 36,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 56,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 2.97M shares traded or 40.41% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,862 shares to 255,397 shares, valued at $17.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold GBAB shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.13 million shares or 5.81% less from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 21,329 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru reported 0.03% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) for 35,600 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 8,983 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,914 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 127,756 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 3,750 shares stake. 42,962 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 4,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 0.21% invested in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) for 1.15 million shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 58,054 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0% invested in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) for 102,596 shares. King Wealth holds 0.08% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) or 11,947 shares. Da Davidson And holds 27,700 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares Trust reported 302 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited invested in 33,950 shares. 8,930 were accumulated by Arrow. Gluskin Sheff reported 34,462 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.06% or 249,144 shares. Aimz Invest has invested 0.75% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 347,099 shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability has 39,490 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 28,263 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 65,385 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 23,725 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 9,506 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 96,132 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,385 shares to 88,679 shares, valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 43,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).