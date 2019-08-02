Guggenheim Gives Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Lower Rating; Sq Advisors Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)‘s “Buy” rating is no longer valid. stock research analysts at Guggenheim decreased Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)‘s rating to a “Neutral”.

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 53.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 672,007 shares with $127.65 million value, down from 1.44 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Evercore. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Loop Capital Markets. HSBC downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau Associates holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,000 shares. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va owns 1,310 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company accumulated 13,670 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Davis owns 13,559 shares. Westend Llc holds 0% or 191,226 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 361,614 shares. 7,374 are owned by Family Firm Incorporated. Aviance Capital Llc holds 11.76% or 216,128 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Portland Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.01% or 15,102 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baskin Services holds 5.61% or 159,116 shares. Lathrop Inv owns 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,946 shares. Smith Moore Com has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Executive Team Announced at Adaptimmune Nasdaq:ADAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adaptimmune to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 10.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 481,200 shares traded or 67.27% up from the average. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 65.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 09/05/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, FUNDED THROUGH TO EARLY 2020; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC QUARTERLY LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.05; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 12/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics Says Peter Thompson Will Be Stepping Down From the Board; 16/04/2018 – ADAP: PRECLINICAL TESTING RAISES NO SAFETY CONCERNS FOR MAGE A4; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE REPORTS RESPONSES IN SECOND SOLID TUMOR INDICATION; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – REPORTED 3 PARTIAL RESPONSES & 1 STABLE DISEASE IN FIRST 4 PATIENTS DOSED WITH NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELLS IN A SECOND SOLID TUMOR

Among 2 analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 154.24% above currents $2.95 stock price. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 30.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $308.94 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.