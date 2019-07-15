Guggenheim Capital Upped Its Timken Co (TKR) Stake by $388,118 as Share Value Rose; Impala Asset Management Lifted Its Brunswick (BC) Stake by $57.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 621.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.67 million, up from 183,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 395,969 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 9,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,160 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 71,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 467,313 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Timken to Participate in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Timken Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Timken Companyâ€™s (NYSE:TKR) 12% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Timken Company (TKR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.04% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Northern reported 0.01% stake. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 100,363 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 104,446 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Focused Wealth Management reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 610,366 are held by American Century Cos Inc. Raymond James Associates accumulated 84,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside State Bank And Trust reported 508 shares stake. Citigroup Inc owns 5,045 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 371,795 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.1% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 9,274 shares. 5,975 were reported by Coastline Tru. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 168,492 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 76,164 shares to 43,077 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,422 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Completes Acquisition of Freedom Boat Club – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Realigns, Streamlines Corporate Finance Organization NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Releases First Quarter 2019 Earnings NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Boat Group To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Center – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 122,124 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $155.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakewood Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2.94M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Redwood Llc reported 50,000 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 182,879 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 312 shares. Sun Life Fin accumulated 5,583 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 16,314 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Cornercap Counsel holds 18,780 shares. American Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 114,751 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,573 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 529 shares for 0% of their portfolio.