Guggenheim Capital Upped Its Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stake by $1.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Pittenger & Anderson Stake In Nike (NKE) Was Has Upped

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,338 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 120,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 4.53 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 41,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 128,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 933,325 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,718 shares to 32,560 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 13,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,272 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 75,008 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 13,398 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,692 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 0.66% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Company owns 128,497 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 533,021 shares. Optimum Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 274,316 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 858 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 467 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 194,980 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 128,520 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 35,980 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 1.28 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,512 activity. WHITMAN BURKE W bought $49,512 worth of stock or 1,350 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).