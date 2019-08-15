Guggenheim Capital Upped Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position; Hyman Charles D Boosted Duke Energy New (DUK) Position By $453,277

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 28.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 7,164 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 32,121 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 24,957 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $3.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 1.59M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE

Hyman Charles D increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 5,093 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Hyman Charles D holds 153,134 shares with $13.78M value, up from 148,041 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $65.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.84 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy Corp has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $90.75’s average target is 1.37% above currents $89.52 stock price. Duke Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 3,904 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 1,327 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.01% or 59,365 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.32% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Intersect Capital Ltd Com reported 2,243 shares. Coldstream Cap Management reported 2,949 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp owns 469,672 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc stated it has 26,842 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 13,675 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 130 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 8,584 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. $9,617 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was bought by STEWART LISA A.

Among 11 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $140 highest and $5100 lowest target. $81.64’s average target is 112.83% above currents $38.36 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, August 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments owns 43,723 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Company accumulated 16,419 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communication stated it has 2.54M shares. North Star Inv Corp holds 0% or 606 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). D E Shaw holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 382,244 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 18,188 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 3,765 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mraz Amerine Assoc holds 0.89% or 41,205 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 4,065 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Speece Thorson Cap Gp invested in 86,642 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Allstate Corp owns 22,825 shares.