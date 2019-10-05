Guggenheim Capital Upped Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Holding By $581,555; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Vale S.A. (VALE)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) stake by 11.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 5,057 shares as Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP)’s stock rose 4.77%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 47,435 shares with $5.50M value, up from 42,378 last quarter. Eastgroup Ppty Inc now has $4.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $126.12. About 92,391 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13

Among 2 analysts covering VALE (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VALE has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 41.92% above currents $11.45 stock price. VALE had 9 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 24. JP Morgan maintained Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rating on Monday, September 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $1700 target. See Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $17.5000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Sector Perform Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Offers Capital Growth And Dividend Appreciation With Strong Potential For Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EastGroup Properties Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boring ‘Grandpa’ REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 7,359 shares to 130,646 valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 938 shares and now owns 120,012 shares. Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EastGroup Properties has $12900 highest and $10100 lowest target. $116.33’s average target is -7.76% below currents $126.12 stock price. EastGroup Properties had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral”. The stock of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,109 shares. 3,324 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). 456,825 are owned by Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). 562 were reported by Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 500 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Ftb Inc has 72 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 3,277 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 1,082 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 102,647 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Amp Invsts owns 15,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 189 shares.

The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 21.56 million shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Vale’s New Dividend Policy Is Credit Positive; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – YARA INTL CLOSING OF YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vale sees dam burst expenses mostly complete by 2021 – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Vale Officially Facing Criminal Charges From Brazilian Authorities – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale to launch new iron ore product – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale suspends operations at second largest iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale set to restart Onca Puma nickel mine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.