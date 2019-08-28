Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Autodesk (ADSK) Shorts Lowered By 12.79%

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) had a decrease of 12.79% in short interest. ADSK’s SI was 4.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.79% from 5.33 million shares previously. With 1.70 million avg volume, 3 days are for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s short sellers to cover ADSK’s short positions. The SI to Autodesk Inc’s float is 2.13%. The stock decreased 7.17% or $10.77 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 14.03M shares traded or 645.27% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 1,499 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 135,677 shares with $40.72M value, down from 137,176 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $107.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $381.6. About 408,304 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 0.94% above currents $381.6 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR also bought $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 26.55% above currents $139.44 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.62 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 538.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

