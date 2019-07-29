Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position by $6.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Moon Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $23.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 billion, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 730,462 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 87.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 135,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,841 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 154,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 210,191 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN) by 43,230 shares to 220,284 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 15,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.38M for 20.40 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

