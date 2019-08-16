Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Legal General Group PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 215 lowest target. GBX 284’s average target is 25.33% above currents GBX 226.6 stock price. Legal General Group PLC had 28 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. Shore Capital reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LGEN in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Unchanged

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 339.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 6,782 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 661,444 shares with $68.82M value, down from 668,226 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $297.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 5.36 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.11 million shares. Cullinan Inc has invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterneck Mngmt Lc has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,278 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Company has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,741 shares. First Republic accumulated 1.20 million shares. Moller Svcs invested in 9,108 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Markston Intl Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,033 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,797 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,017 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dt Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 37,107 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks reported 1.16% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.82% stake. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.83% or 118,568 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 163,032 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -3.90% below currents $118.93 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool”, 247Wallst.com published: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 26,948 shares to 69,196 valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 62,853 shares and now owns 213,486 shares. Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) was raised too.

The stock increased 2.07% or GBX 4.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 226.6. About 16.71 million shares traded. Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 13.52 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

More notable recent Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At UK£2.66, Is Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Veeva Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.