Guggenheim Capital Trimmed E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake by $345,444; Market Value Declined; Ing Groep N V (ING) Stock Declined While Wasatch Advisors Decreased by $539,000 Its Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 187,348 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, down from 195,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 2.44 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 279,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 3.96 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%; 06/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI PROPOSES 3.2 ZLOTY/SHR AS 2017 DIV; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-ING Groep to expand debt capital markets business into US – FT; 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 28,983 shares to 79,039 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 32,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.79 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

