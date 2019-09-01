Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Aecom (ACM) Position by $2.54 Million; Stock Price Rose; United Technologies Com (UTX) Shares Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 87,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 32,732 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 120,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 667,761 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 78,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 70,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 694,983 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Delaware-based Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,385 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 3,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Hldg owns 30,417 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12,232 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs has 1,807 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,786 are owned by Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 1.41% stake. Bluestein R H & Co owns 9,989 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1.20 million are owned by Banque Pictet Cie.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.04% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Principal Finance Group reported 689,834 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 1.07M shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 10,756 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com stated it has 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Investment House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 26,065 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 14,753 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.12% stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 222 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt.