Guggenheim Capital Stake in Target (TGT) Decreased by $3.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Lindsay (LNN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 40,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 227,391 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 268,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 3.85 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 96.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 14,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 29,175 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 14,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 66,411 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 161,143 shares. California-based Covington has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Schroder Inv Gp invested in 0.01% or 63,692 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 103,114 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 22,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Prudential holds 0% or 17,531 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 14,168 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Piedmont Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc has 262,865 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN).

More notable recent Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lindsay Corporation Announces Election of Mary A. Lindsey to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Lindsay (LNN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Zacks.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lindsay Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (Call) (NYSE:UA) by 185,600 shares to 107,200 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,724 shares, and cut its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $582.50M for 23.25 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,189 shares to 58,046 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).