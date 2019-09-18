Guggenheim Capital Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Lifted by $1.46 Million as Shares Rose; United American Securities Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Upped by $4.85 Million as Stock Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 14,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 157,223 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68M, up from 142,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.42. About 275,250 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 34,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, up from 39,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $129.85. About 1.56 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 1.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paragon Cap Mgmt has invested 3.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 181,596 shares. Ent Financial Service has invested 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Omers Administration Corp owns 718,710 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 505,256 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrow Financial reported 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 21,089 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,161 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 2.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 56,413 were reported by Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc. Intact Invest Mgmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 44,648 shares to 493,618 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 196,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).