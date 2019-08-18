Guggenheim Capital Stake in Kb Home (KBH) Lowered by $707,856; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Wms Partners Has Decreased Stake by $334,386

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc analyzed 29,494 shares as the company's stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 50,172 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 79,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.15 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J holds 62,226 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Limited owns 21,282 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Srb Corporation accumulated 1.75M shares or 19.47% of the stock. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Hldg has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 752,203 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 144,924 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,929 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,059 shares. Tt Intl reported 122,170 shares stake. Contravisory Investment Inc reported 583 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 300,191 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. 10 has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,449 shares. 133,527 are owned by Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited. Haverford Fincl Inc reported 3.47% stake. Interocean Ltd Liability reported 319,825 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Llc reported 8,283 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust has 10,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Icon Advisers Inc reported 25,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 297,553 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability reported 4,782 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Aqr Cap Llc has 0.09% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 100,258 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP has 253,509 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 255,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 74,758 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 1.18 million shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 23,620 shares to 86,898 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 13,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

