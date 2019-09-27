Guggenheim Capital Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Has Lowered by $2.01 Million as Stock Rose; Iridian Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Post Holdings (POST) by $2.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 20,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.67 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 283,070 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 7,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 122,951 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.49M, down from 130,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $285.73. About 796,952 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 322,758 shares to 597,868 shares, valued at $137.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 297,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & Co has invested 0.15% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 2,567 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 74,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 46,834 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 111,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 38,503 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Management LP holds 5,130 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 10,024 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ls Advisors Lc owns 4,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,000 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,955 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,640 shares to 69,556 shares, valued at $15.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 7,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has 913 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 4,690 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 0.05% or 512,679 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt accumulated 18,257 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nomura Hldg invested 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lafayette Investments Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Private Wealth Ltd Co reported 1.36% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 6.07 million shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 1,760 shares. Fil invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Usca Ria has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 1,306 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.23 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.