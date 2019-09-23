Guggenheim Capital Raised Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding by $389,126; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed by $10.31 Million Its Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 52,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 135,604 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.84 million, down from 187,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $219.27. About 15.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 7,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 273,284 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64M, up from 265,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 792,473 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 172,734 shares to 183,334 shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Element Solutions Inc by 60,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Wealth accumulated 32,014 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Com invested in 3.63% or 27,281 shares. Peconic Prns Llc reported 2,275 shares stake. Franklin stated it has 9.06M shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 5.47% or 77,947 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 66,436 shares. Contravisory Invest invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Ltd stated it has 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kings Point Mgmt owns 87,274 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd has 4.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,450 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc stated it has 356,949 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invesco Limited reported 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 198,980 were reported by Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Invest holds 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 542,040 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.37 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company holds 0.59% or 9,841 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2,000 shares. Magnetar Fincl invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 15,998 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated owns 4,466 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 36,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 6,361 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 545,784 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors reported 9,920 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability owns 4,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.28% or 57,034 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.39% or 13.84 million shares. Smithfield Trust Com has 74 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 82,612 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,238 shares to 146,266 shares, valued at $24.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,752 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).