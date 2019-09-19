Guggenheim Capital Raised By $371,610 Its Northern Tr (NTRS) Position; Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Shorts Raised By 7.49%

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 4,129 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 50,886 shares with $4.58 million value, up from 46,757 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $20.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.38. About 252,211 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) had an increase of 7.49% in short interest. ACLS’s SI was 829,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.49% from 771,200 shares previously. With 221,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s short sellers to cover ACLS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 133,239 shares traded. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has declined 25.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ACLS News: 09/03/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 110% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Axcelis Technologies on May 22 for “Ion source liner having a lip for ion implantation; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Investors (ACLS); 08/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ Axcelis Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACLS); 22/05/2018 – AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ‘PURION M’ IMPLANTER FROM US AND EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Among 3 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $8700 lowest target. $103.67’s average target is 7.56% above currents $96.38 stock price. Northern Trust had 11 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Underweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northern Trust implements CFO succession – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Trust Makes Strategic Appointments in Global Transition Management Business – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northern Trust closes purchase of Belvedere Advisors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – KBE, NYCB, FHN, NTRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 23,648 shares to 35,488 valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 6,266 shares and now owns 116,070 shares. Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold NTRS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 168.48 million shares or 0.71% more from 167.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 3,254 shares. Cambridge Invest Research reported 11,872 shares. Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,239 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Endeavour Capital Advisors has 1.08% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 81,404 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 32,557 shares stake. Barton Investment Management accumulated 5,478 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 1,000 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,083 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 122,977 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0.07% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 30,064 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,108 shares. 43,201 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc holds 0% or 13,494 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 483,257 shares.

More notable recent Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Axcelis Announces Next Wave Of Purionâ„¢ Innovation With The Introduction Of Three New Products – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACLS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $590.38 million. The firm offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It has a 26.12 P/E ratio. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base.