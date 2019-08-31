Guggenheim Capital Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Lowered by $743,155; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shareholder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Raised Position by $6.50 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 76,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.69M shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment Says Wynn Resorts Deal to Be Completed on April 3; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Swings to Loss; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Clement Will Oversee the Company’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Pleased ISS Recommends Wynn Resorts Holders ‘Withhold’ Votes From Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 15/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp; 10/05/2018 – Common Sense: With Steve Wynn Gone, `Queen of Las Vegas’ Does Boardroom Battle; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO WITHOLD VOTES FROM HAGENBUCH; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: ‘Troubled by Mr. Hagenbuch’s Service on Special Committee Investigating Allegations of Sexual Harassment by Mr. Wynn’; 27/04/2018 – Wynn’s Boston Casino Gets Name Conceived by Founder’s Ex-Wife

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 7,992 shares traded or 87.47% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS REPORTS BOOST IN BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE TO 17.8%; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS CURRENTLY OWNS 17.8% BABCOCK & WILCOX STAKE; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent Confirmed It Has Received a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Steel Partners

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 36,235 shares to 62,850 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 34,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).