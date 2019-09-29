Guggenheim Capital Position in Southern Copper (SCCO) Has Lifted as Shares Declined; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Price Declined While Linscomb & Williams Boosted Its Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 30,439 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 23,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.16M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 259.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 44,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 61,399 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 17,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 701,145 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% or 214,709 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 34,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 126,388 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 1,074 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 35,078 shares. Strs Ohio owns 157,346 shares. 8,783 are owned by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 502,479 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First In holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Llc holds 20,760 shares. Earnest Limited Co reported 21 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 6,363 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,111 shares stake. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 31,622 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 158,747 shares to 24,938 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 38,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,717 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).