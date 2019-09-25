Guggenheim Capital Position in Pool (POOL) Decreased by $350,867; Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 83.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 216,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,833 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, down from 258,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.3. About 581,483 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 6,382 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 8,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $199.03. About 160,284 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Lc invested in 0.08% or 10,762 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 505,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 18,223 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Md Sass Invsts Inc owns 11,603 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 17,655 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Com owns 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 37,808 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Skba Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 75,050 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Ltd Co New York has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Korea Invest reported 5,400 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp owns 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 92,859 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 14,557 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 67,386 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11,392 shares to 368,418 shares, valued at $103.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 7,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.81 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management Communications accumulated 4,023 shares. Da Davidson has 1,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors has 59,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 10,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,349 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 6,838 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 46 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 0.04% or 28,103 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 31,096 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,575 shares. 6,382 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Llc. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 2,590 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 43,216 shares to 846,835 shares, valued at $23.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.11 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.