Guggenheim Capital Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Has Decreased by $300,613; Magnetar Financial Has Upped Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 318.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 40,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 53,744 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 12,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.06M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 121,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 128,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 2.88M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 462,928 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $77.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exterran Corp by 557,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management reported 0.26% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Duncker Streett & Company Inc has 1,600 shares. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 1.07 million shares. 1.56 million were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Marketfield Asset Llc holds 129,688 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 238,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Co has 11,209 shares. M&T Bancorp invested in 0% or 25,187 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Van Strum & Towne holds 63,788 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Selway Asset Mgmt holds 22,625 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 301,812 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 40 shares.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06M for 45.80 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

