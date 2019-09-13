Guggenheim Capital Position in B & G Foods New (BGS) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Selz Capital Has Decreased Position by $14.01 Million

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.62. About 1.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 21,598 shares as the company's stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 205,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 184,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 524,717 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500.



Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 38,320 shares to 16,101 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,392 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).



Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc by 1.39 million shares to 11.57 million shares, valued at $34.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 100,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.93 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.