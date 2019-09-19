Guggenheim Capital Maintains Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD); Holder Old West Investment Management Increased Seaspan (SSW) Position

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 37,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 337,894 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 14,550 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – CHU WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLES THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Net $67.7M; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS TO INVEST EQUITY IN SEASPAN THROUGH EXERCISE OF 2 TRANCHES OF WARRANTS; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – ON JULY 16, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE ALL OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 10,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 116,287 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 105,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 273,048 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 24,011 shares to 79,203 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 66,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,045 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $583,534 activity. The insider Shaheen Gabriel bought 5,000 shares worth $135,150. Another trade for 8,920 shares valued at $247,238 was made by Alvarez Miguel on Friday, September 6. Pushis Glenn had bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986 on Wednesday, June 5.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 5,398 shares to 4,571 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,558 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has 50,141 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 66,462 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 79,224 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 117,693 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.04% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 161,301 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.65M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 489,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.29% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 998,289 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 291 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 103,042 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 51,124 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs holds 0.03% or 13,408 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.19% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 32,750 shares.