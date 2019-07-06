Guggenheim Capital Maintains Holding in Perkinelmer (PKI); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Boosted Its Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,220 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 10,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.05 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 274.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 29,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 10,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 442,752 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 15.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $672,645 activity. Another trade for 5,601 shares valued at $524,371 was sold by Barrett Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.01% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 90,000 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 34,443 shares. Btim stated it has 0.22% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Prudential Financial Inc reported 101,900 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Moreover, Schroder Invest Gp has 0.11% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 720,821 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 7,952 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 600 shares. Platinum holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 26,180 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 174,046 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Com holds 19,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 4,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab owns 0% invested in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 1,194 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.07% or 18,000 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,738 shares to 50,029 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 28,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,349 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.