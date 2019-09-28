Guggenheim Capital Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $794,416; As Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit (CQP) Valuation Rose, Sg Americas Securities Decreased Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 2,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,797 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95M, down from 28,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $244.4. About 2.01M shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Com Unit (CQP) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 9,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 17,390 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, down from 26,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 127,028 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 67,637 shares to 550,251 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 44,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 23.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $308,321 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com owns 60,235 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,016 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% or 10,692 shares. 2,145 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company. 46,956 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Citizens Bank & Trust has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,634 shares. 2,400 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Alethea Cap Limited Liability holds 1,454 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 412,900 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Provident Investment Mgmt stated it has 1,297 shares. Hellman Jordan Company Ma invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Convergence Investment Limited has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pcj Counsel Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,500 shares.

