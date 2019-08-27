Guggenheim Capital Lifted Pioneer High Income Tr (PHT) Position By $692,792; Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)’s Sentiment Is 2.07

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.53, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 31 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 15 sold and reduced holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 12.24 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Pioneer High Income Tr (PHT) stake by 30.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 86,599 shares as Pioneer High Income Tr (PHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 368,584 shares with $3.30M value, up from 281,985 last quarter. Pioneer High Income Tr now has $267.15 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 57,501 shares traded. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold PHT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.59 million shares or 20.57% less from 4.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Robinson Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) for 165,243 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) for 287,714 shares. Sit Inv Associate Incorporated has 136,936 shares. Moreover, Windsor Cap Llc has 0.1% invested in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Asset Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 517,773 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). City Of London Investment holds 14,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation accumulated 18,565 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) for 39,286 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 24,878 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Park Avenue Secs Limited Company holds 26,881 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) stake by 6,406 shares to 6,147 valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Munihldngs Qlty Ii (MUE) stake by 47,356 shares and now owns 233,395 shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. for 705,000 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 221,900 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.15% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,531 shares.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $232.88 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

