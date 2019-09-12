Guggenheim Capital Lifted Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $4.36 Million as Shares Declined; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake Held by American National Bank

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 130,628 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.73 million, up from 108,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $203.97. About 990,514 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform

American National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 53,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, up from 36,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 544,931 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Stock: What the Bulls are Smoking – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Tilray – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (NYSE:BSBR) by 37,534 shares to 33,878 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mnged Buy Wr (ETB) by 195,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,065 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il owns 86,372 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,050 shares. E&G Lp reported 2,050 shares. 10,411 are held by Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Ltd Company. South State Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lincoln Natl reported 1,039 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt owns 229,170 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 283 shares. Girard Prns owns 28,718 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Soroban Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mai Cap invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kings Point Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,348 shares. Next Financial Grp owns 1,607 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 590 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 109,654 shares. 10,509 are owned by Gam Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Phocas Fincl reported 183,596 shares. Mesirow Fincl holds 1.26% or 80,498 shares. First Manhattan owns 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.14% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,385 shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated reported 653,210 shares stake. United Automobile Association holds 8,065 shares. Pnc Financial Serv has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 36,246 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Lc reported 50,570 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Financial Bank holds 53,658 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio.