Guggenheim Capital Lifted Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding by $1.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Position by $4.19 Million; Stock Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 174,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 247,669 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 422,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 544,470 shares traded or 72.17% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 12,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 99,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93M, up from 86,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 729,317 shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11,302 shares to 59,838 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,757 activity. $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. On Monday, May 13 the insider Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These Cincinnati stocks benefited most from marketâ€™s massive rally – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Ramping Up Its Assault on Its Shipping Partners – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services Group Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management Inc holds 0.22% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 386,858 shares. Truepoint Inc owns 124,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tcw Grp Inc owns 551,116 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 3,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moab Ptnrs Limited Company reported 1.90 million shares or 15.07% of all its holdings. Amer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 12,053 shares. Next Incorporated owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 500 shares. Charles Schwab reported 511,961 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 81,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks has 603,330 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 21,672 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 700 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 11,466 shares to 54,527 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duff & Phelps Slt Engy And M (DSE) by 172,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,211 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).