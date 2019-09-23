Guggenheim Capital Increases Stake in Aflac (AFL); Group One Trading LP Cut Its Intel (INTC) Position as Share Value Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 70.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 40,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 16,993 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, down from 57,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 6.47M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 20,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 348,295 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09 million, up from 328,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 687,633 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.96 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 67,509 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc reported 12,330 shares. Parsec Mngmt accumulated 658,637 shares. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 117,440 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 315,562 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 63,590 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 213,279 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 29,457 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 9,003 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 17,630 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.52% or 196,632 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Ltd Llc owns 103,074 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Edmp Incorporated has invested 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 128,628 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (Call) by 727,000 shares to 862,400 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Village Farms Intl Inc (Call) by 146,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp (Call).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Tx Adv Total Ret Strg (JTA) by 102,616 shares to 129,377 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,093 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Finance reported 0.02% stake. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.14% or 68.14M shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 1.26M shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 21,561 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 12,470 shares. Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Personal Fin Service invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prudential Public Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 74,002 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Lc. 40,555 are owned by Murphy Cap Mngmt. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,767 shares.