Guggenheim Capital Increases Position in Unit (UNT); Agco (AGCO) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $354,816 as Market Valuation Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 24,991 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 29,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 74,663 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 506.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 77,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 93,341 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $830,000, up from 15,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 105,663 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP -SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Reduces/ Maximum Credit Amount to $475 Million From $875 Million; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 21/03/2018 – Unit Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sandp 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 28,355 shares to 146,057 shares, valued at $39.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix International Nv by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,109 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Lc holds 30,862 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com has 0.37% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,390 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 83,894 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.08% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Signaturefd Llc reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 547,714 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Hodges Capital Management reported 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 4,382 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 26,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.48% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 88,746 shares.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 4,228 shares to 36,511 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,604 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $121,329 activity. The insider ADCOCK J MICHAEL bought $19,829. Young Frank Q bought $27,400 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold UNT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 46.01 million shares or 1.78% less from 46.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 88,665 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 42,252 shares. Oklahoma-based Prescott Gru Mgmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 82,431 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 86,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,984 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 1,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). American Int Group Inc reported 40,096 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 471 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 14,511 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 10,054 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 155 shares.

More notable recent Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDermott and ZK International among Energy/Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants from 110 Cities Across 34 Nations – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tallgrass Energy and Unit Corp among Energy/Materials gainers; Ossen Innovation and Taronis Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Unit Corporation (UNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unit Corporation tanks post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.