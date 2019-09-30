Guggenheim Capital Increases Holding in Heico New (HEI); Country Trust Bank Boosted Holding in Microsoft Common (MSFT) by $337,155 as Stock Price Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 62.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 4,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.89. About 618,093 shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (MSFT) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 729,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.74 million, up from 727,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) by 64,054 shares to 1,273 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 12,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,295 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Common (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 219,996 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 338,594 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 363,284 shares. M Kraus reported 87,990 shares or 6.56% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 247,158 shares. Egerton (Uk) Llp invested in 6.33 million shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Comm owns 104,023 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability invested in 155,358 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 312,935 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 3.21% or 3.10 million shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 146,814 shares. Stonebridge Cap reported 4.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 600 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co owns 400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Ltd Partnership has 25,343 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 3,064 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 6,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Limited Co has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability holds 18,363 shares. Cim Limited holds 10,573 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.02% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 3,953 shares. Voya Mngmt has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 10,794 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2,471 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 24,499 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 267,503 shares to 194,715 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).