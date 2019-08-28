Guggenheim Capital Increases Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Raised Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 186,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.02M, up from 183,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 8.76 million shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 9,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 169,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 159,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 465,650 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.03% or 291,015 shares in its portfolio. 6,892 were accumulated by Davenport And Limited Liability Company. Guardian Trust accumulated 0.02% or 11,142 shares. Old Republic stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 9,338 shares. D E Shaw Co Incorporated accumulated 102,458 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 100 shares. 4,823 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Llc. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 353 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors accumulated 9,355 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,920 shares. Jensen Inc holds 0.07% or 34,745 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Income Inv Ql (BAF) by 23,352 shares to 32,108 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 7,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,516 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares to 2,649 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,171 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 688,777 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 7,659 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). De Burlo Gru reported 2,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.98% or 140,600 shares. Avalon Llc owns 254,118 shares. Jensen reported 3.91% stake. Jacobs And Communications Ca has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.09M shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.12 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 842,154 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 151,644 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% stake. Smith Salley & holds 38,826 shares.